FS: GOOD SIZE ARLO KIT - 4K Cameras - Doorbells - Base Station - Accessories - Price Drop

On January 1, 2023, Arlo communicated our updated End of Life Policy addressing how Arlo would support legacy devices as they age. Some customers voiced concern over how they could continue to utilize the remaining life of their legacy product. More specifically, many customers reached out to us to tell us they enjoy the 7 days of rolling cloud video recording provided with legacy devices and don’t want that service to end.We heard those concerns and as part of our continued commitment to support our Arlo community, we are pleased to share that owners of Arlo EOL products will continue to have access to 7 days of cloud storage. When your EOL device enters the EOL stage on July 1, 2023, your EOL device will keep 7 days of cloud storage at no cost to you. Arlo will also continue to provide critical security updates to your EOL product for up to 1 year after the EOL Effective Date. For a reminder of what it means when a device is EOL, please visit our