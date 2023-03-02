FS: GOOD SIZE ARLO KIT - 4K Cameras - Doorbells - Base Station - Accessories - Price Drop

Since I have some Blink camera's at my Dad's house, I decided to standardize around that platform and replace my Arlo stuff at my home.
I'm selling this all together.
$250 Shipped WYSIWYG.
$225 for local peeps (zip=48314) who don't make me ship.
I don't have the manuals but you can download them.
Newer Stuff - I just removed this stuff so I know it is in good working order (mounts are a little rusty)
Older Stuff - Have not used in awhile - consider these parts untested - as-is - these parts might not work - or they might work great. They have been sitting in a box for quite some time.
READ THIS:
Here's some good info on the older cameras and the Arlo EOL policy. https://downloads.arlo.com/images/PDFs/EOL_Policy/Arlo_End-of-Life-Policy-2022.pdf
I also got this email from Arlo on Feb 17:
Thanks to Ikasu for suggesting that I mention the EOL information. I'm not really up on it as I have not used the older cameras for quite some time so you should do your due dilligence if you plan on using them.
Newer Stuff - I just removed this stuff so I know it is in good working order (mounts are a little rusty)
- 3x Arlo Ultra 4K cameras with silicone cover - one has the 30ft cord below on it. I sealed the connection up with silicone sealer. I can remove it if you want but it is currently sealed.
- 1x Arlo Pro2 camera with silicone cover
- 2x Arlo Video Doorbells (Model AVD1001), I only have the angle mount . These are powered by your 16-24v existing old doorbell wiring and should work with your existing chime and/or an add-on wireless chime.
- 1x Arlo wireless chime
- 1x VMB5000 Base Station
- 1x ~30ft Cord with AC adapter for one of the Ultra cameras - good for high traffic areas
- Charging Cord
- Misc outdoor mounts
Older Stuff - Have not used in awhile - consider these parts untested - as-is - these parts might not work - or they might work great. They have been sitting in a box for quite some time.
- 4x Arlo Pro Cameras
- 5x Arlo Batteries
- 3x silicone cases
- 1x Arlo Charger
- Misc mounts
