FS: Glorious Model O + Glorious Bungee [New/lightly used] ($65 shipped both)

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by 5150Joker, Dec 19, 2019 at 4:19 PM.

  1. Dec 19, 2019 at 4:19 PM #1
    5150Joker

    5150Joker 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,286
    Joined:
    Aug 1, 2005
    The mouse and bungee are basically brand new. I received them on the 14th and barely used the mouse for a few hours before I decided to sell it. It is in perfect condition and comes w/the newest Ascend cord. The reason I'm getting rid of it is because I don't like the way it fits my hand compared to my Logitech G Pro Wireless. Initially I bought this mouse thinking it would fit my large hands better but unfortunately that wasn't the case for me.

    Asking price: $65 shipped for the mouse + bungee together via USPS
    Insurance: Optional but you pay.
    Payment: PayPal
    Heatware: 57-0-0

    Pics:
    image0.jpg image6.jpg gloriousO.jpg Keg6TUp.jpg receipt.JPG delivery.JPG
     
    Last edited: Dec 21, 2019 at 9:51 AM
    5150Joker, Dec 19, 2019 at 4:19 PM
    5150Joker, Dec 19, 2019 at 4:19 PM
    #1
  2. Dec 20, 2019 at 5:30 AM #2
    5150Joker

    5150Joker 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,286
    Joined:
    Aug 1, 2005
    BUMP
     
    5150Joker, Dec 20, 2019 at 5:30 AM
    5150Joker, Dec 20, 2019 at 5:30 AM
    #2
  3. Dec 21, 2019 at 9:51 AM #3
    5150Joker

    5150Joker 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,286
    Joined:
    Aug 1, 2005
    bump
     
    5150Joker, Dec 21, 2019 at 9:51 AM
    5150Joker, Dec 21, 2019 at 9:51 AM
    #3
Tags: