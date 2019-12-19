FS: Glorious Model O + Glorious Bungee [New/lightly used] ($65 shipped both)

The mouse and bungee are basically brand new. I received them on the 14th and barely used the mouse for a few hours before I decided to sell it. It is in perfect condition and comes w/the newest Ascend cord. The reason I'm getting rid of it is because I don't like the way it fits my hand compared to my Logitech G Pro Wireless. Initially I bought this mouse thinking it would fit my large hands better but unfortunately that wasn't the case for me. Asking price: $65 shipped for the mouse + bungee together via USPS Insurance: Optional but you pay. Payment: PayPal Heatware: 57-0-0 Pics: {} {} {} {} {} {}