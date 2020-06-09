FS: Glorious GMMK Compact mechanical keyboard with Kailh red box switches, extra switches, keycaps & aftermarket cable.

Looking to sell a very lightly used Glorious GMMK compact keyboard with kailh red box switches... I have the box, all accessories, 50 extra switches, black razer pbt doubleshot keycaps, aftermarket cable and a 120 pack of o-rings.
It was bought directly from.pcgamingrace.com about 3 months ago and was used roughly 1 week.
I've not been allowed to enter the office until this past friday so its been sitting there collecting dust since march... It is a great little keyboard but unfortunately it has to go since management has decided that we are no longer allowed to use any keyboards / mice that isn't directly provided to us by the office. Really looking forward to using an HP keyboard & mouse lol.
Looking to get $85 for everything or for $100 I'll throw in the Razer Viper mini mouse that is also now homeless.
Thanks for any interest.
The keyboard:
https://www.pcgamingrace.com/products/the-glorious-gmmk-usa-custom?variant=23727891841082
Keycaps:
https://www.amazon.com/Razer-Double...razer+pbt+keycaps+black&qid=1591706491&sr=8-1
Aftermarket cable:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B019Q5PXX8/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1
My heatware:
https://www.heatware.com/u/90652/to
edit: the link to the keyboard goes to the full size one, you have to select compact from the drop down list.
