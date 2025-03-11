FS: Glorious GMMK Compact Keyboard (White Ice)

I am selling a Glorious GMMK Compact Keyboard and Numpad.

Keyboard has Gateron Brown switches.

White Ice color. Purchased both from Glorious in November 2023 and used them for just shy of 1 year.

Items are located in 12065.

$75 for both + shipping.

$35 + shipping for the keyboard.

heat
 

If you'd consider selling just the numpad, let me know. I already have a GMMK Pro.
 
