FS: Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Elite AX + 16gb DDR4 Bundle, Xbox Series S, Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard

Gigabyte Z690 + Ram Bundle - $165 gifted/shipped
-BNIB
-Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Elite AX DDR4 Intel LGA 1700 ATX Motherboard
-G.Skill Ripjaws V 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200 PC4-25600 CL16 Dual Channel Desktop Memory Kit F4-3200C16D-16GVKB - Black
Xbox Series S - $165 gifted/shipped
-Like new without box
-White controller is like new
-Warranty expires 6/13/2023, but console was rarely used. Less than 10 times since it was in the bedroom
Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard, Tactile Quiet Switches - $120 gifted/shipped
-Brand new and sealed
Feel free to offer if buying more than one item.
