FS: Gigabyte X570 XTREME and Asus B550-I

xBanzai89

Supreme [H]ardness
Aug 24, 2007
4,797
All items below include shipping and insurance. Only taking Paypal F&F as payment. If you are interested in multiple items please PM me to discuss bundle pricing. My heatware is under xBanzai89. Happy to take additional pictures as needed.


Gigabyte X570 XTREME - $200
  • Does not come with CPU back plate/bracket
  • Comes with main accessories like wifi antenna and rgb controller
PXL_20231102_004922040.jpgPXL_20231102_005844263.jpgPXL_20231102_011055435.jpg


ASUS B550-I - $110
  • PCI-e holder clip at the end is no longer present
  • Comes with wifi antenna and IO plate
PXL_20231102_010220150.MP.jpgPXL_20231102_010020742.jpg
 

