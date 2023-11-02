FS: Gigabyte X570 XTREME and Asus B550-I

All items below include shipping and insurance. Only taking Paypal F&F as payment. If you are interested in multiple items please PM me to discuss bundle pricing. My heatware is under xBanzai89. Happy to take additional pictures as needed.
Gigabyte X570 XTREME - $200
ASUS B550-I - $110
- Does not come with CPU back plate/bracket
- Comes with main accessories like wifi antenna and rgb controller
- PCI-e holder clip at the end is no longer present
- Comes with wifi antenna and IO plate
