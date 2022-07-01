FS: Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra, AMD RYZEN 3800X

Ive got a GIGABYTE X570 AORUS ULTRA. used never OCd, bios has it rock solid over a year and half, no longer finicky like at release.
ships in box with everything included that came day one.
Paypal F&F $160 shipped to your door. or Paypal with the pistol whippn $170.

Also have a Ryzen 3800x for sale, used never abused, just chip no cooler.

Paypal F&F $130 shipped to your door. or Paypal with the pistol whippn $140.

SOLD: Apple Airpods Gen 2, brand new in box.

Paypal F&F $70 shipped to your door...
 
aight lets just sell this stuff... low low price for an 8 core and its powerfull mate...
 
