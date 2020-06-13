FS: GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Master mint condition!

m3ta1head

Helping a buddy move this X570 board - he ran this briefly (about 3 weeks) with a 3950X before upgrading to the Aorus Xtreme. It is in absolute mint condition - the board was purchased on 3/31/20 from Microcenter and has close to its full 3 year warranty remaining.

Asking $350 shipped OBO - shipping to CONUS only via USPS priority from zip 92592.

You can view my heatware here: https://www.heatware.com/u/47833/to
s-l1600 2.jpg s-l1600 3.jpg s-l1600 4.jpg
s-l1600.jpg

Thanks for looking!
 
