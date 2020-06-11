FS: Gigabyte X470 Gaming 7 Wifi, Ryzen 2700X and 16GB G. Skill 3200 Memory 2x8

pulled this about 8 months ago when i upgraded. id like to sell the entire combo. it ran stable with the memory using xmp after the first couple of bioses. comes with the latest bios when i pulled it and was rock solid stable. it will come in its original box and whatever cables i still have and does include the wireless antenna. will ship ups in the lower 48 and i use paypal. $350 which includes shipping.
