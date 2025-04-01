  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS Gigabyte Waterforce 2 240mm cooler, RTX 4060

Parting out my main rig. Built around Xmas.


6. Sapphire 7900xtx pictured..I love this card… only about 3 months old $875 shipped


I also have a gigabyte Waterforce 2 liquid cooler with am5 brackets. This works great and has rgb fans on the rad. …$50 shipped
Msi RTX 4060 8gb card…basically new…pulled from a prebuilt pc with a manufacture date of 2/5/25. I was going to put this in a Nuc but went with a 7900xt instead. …$226 shipped

Last but not least
My portable pc inbuilt this month.
Super small but awesome
S300 itx case
Sapphire Reference 7900xt
Minisforum b795i se 7945hx 16c/32t cpu
32gb ddr5 sodimm
2tb WD black nvme
850 watt Thermaltake sfx power supply
This is badass little system. Runs perfectly and plays any game.
$1250 shipped

PayPal f&f accepted.
I’m a fast shipper.
Lower 48 only
 

Last edited:
surprised no one wants a msrp. Gonna go ahead and print the return label to Best Buy if no one wants it.
 
What were you running hardware wise in the ghost? I’m trying to justify another sff case that would sit on a shelf for a while:)
 
Randall Stephens said:
What were you running hardware wise in the ghost? I’m trying to justify another sff case that would sit on a shelf for a while:)
Click to expand...
I had a 4070 in it with a 7600x. No cooling issues at all with 2 120mm Noctua fans on the top in a negative pressure setup.
 
I messaged a friend, let's see if he wants it.

Edit: want, pm sent
 
Last edited:
Good trader bump. I love this 7900xtx. I had one I sold cheap here last fall, should have kept it! Free bump!
 
  • Like
Reactions: maro
like this
Which motherboard is it specifically? There are several different gigabyte b760m boards.
 
