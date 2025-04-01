FS Gigabyte Waterforce 2 240mm cooler, 7945hx/7900xt build

Parting out my main rig. Built around Xmas.
6. Sapphire 7900xtx pictured..I love this card… only about 3 months old $875 shipped
I also have a gigabyte Waterforce 2 liquid cooler with am5 brackets. This works great and has rgb fans on the rad. …$50 shipped
Msi RTX 4060 8gb card…basically new…pulled from a prebuilt pc with a manufacture date of 2/5/25. I was going to put this in a Nuc but went with a 7900xt instead. …$old
Last but not least
My portable pc inbuilt this month.
Super small but awesome
S300 itx case
Sapphire Reference 7900xt
Minisforum b795i se 7945hx 16c/32t cpu
32gb ddr5 sodimm
2tb WD black nvme
850 watt Thermaltake sfx power supply
This is badass little system. Runs perfectly and plays any game.
$1250 shipped
PayPal f&f accepted.
I’m a fast shipper.
Lower 48 only
