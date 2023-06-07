FS: Gigabyte RTX4090 OC Waterblocked, 13900KS Delided, eVGA Z790 Dark

newls1
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2003
- Messages
- 4,591
Parting out my highend gaming PC with VERY LITTLE usage. Selling cause im finally getting married and need the money!
evga Z790 might have 10hrs of use on it. Never abused! Comes with everything i think MINUS the usb flash drive ($625 shipped)
13900KS Delidded will come with stock IHS (I will not install it, so please dont ask, thats up to you) Very little time on cpu. Ran it @ 63x5 62x7 61x8 P_Core / E-Core @ 4.8 ($600 shipped)
G.Skill DDR5 7600 ram. I used it at 8300 CL36 @ 1.470 and comes with bitspower heatsinks installed also compatible with waterblock. Will also ship factory sinks to for whatever reason you may want that garbage. (215$ shipped)
Gigabyte RTX4090 Gaming OC. Very little use on it, comes with phanteks waterblock installed and factory heatsink as well. please dont ask me to install heatsink, or to remove waterblock. Not happening! ($1450 shipped)
