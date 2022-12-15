FS: Gigabyte RTX 4080 Gamin OC

N

NKD

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 26, 2007
Messages
9,208
Gigabyte rtx 4080 gaming OC.

Retail 1269.99. Selling for 1150 shipped PayPal f&f.

Price is firm. Below cost. Card is like new. Will ship in original box.

Too big for my case and can’t close side panel. That’s why I am selling and settling with 7900xtx at this point.

I got it a good deal on it so I am selling it at cost and seeing if someone wants it below retail. Likely cheaper than 7900.xtx AIB cards after tax.

Gigabyte will offfer 4 year warranty if you register it within 30 days of purchase. I’ll send a gift receipt if needed form BB.

Ready to ship.

Thanks.
 
