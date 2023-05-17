FS Gigabyte RTX 4080 Aero White

Selling my white Gigabyte RTX 4080 Aero. It is a the white model. Large and quiet. Runs cool like most 4080s. Bought this from Newegg about a month ago. Selling to pick up a 4090 off a friend.
My heat is 224-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/52984/to
Ships in the original box.
PayPal friends and family accepted
I do my best to get it shipped out next day.
I ship only to the lower 48.
If you have any questions just lmk.
$1000 shipped
