FS: Gigabyte RTX 4080 Aero / Macbook Pro 16" M1 Pro

Zinn

Zinn

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 31, 2010
Messages
3,434
NOTE: All prices shipped ConUS. I don't accept PayPal. I accept Apple Pay, Venmo, USPS money order and crypto.

Up for sale today:
  • $900 - Gigabyte RTX 4080 Aero: Works perfectly, never overclocked. Will be pulled from the box pictured below - I barely play games on this box so I'll be swapping it with an older Quadro.
    IMG_1377.jpeg
  • $1,100 - Macbook Pro 16" M1 Pro / 16gb / 512gb: This is mint condition, like new and barely used. Battery at 79 cycles and 97% health. I bought this for college but dropped out because I got a job.
    IMG_1697.jpeg
    IMG_1699.jpeg
    Screenshot 2024-05-03 at 9.08.09 AM.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top