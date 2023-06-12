FS: Gigabyte RTX 3090 Vision $660

M

mnewxcv

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
8,954
heatware under mnewxcvheatware, ebay feedback here. *YOU* must also have verified feedback. (((I have 2FA enabled))) Items are used. Prices are PP F&F. Shipped prices are US48.

$660 shipped - Gigabyte RTX 3090 Vision OC graphics card. I just bought this card from another member here and it has been working great. I'm simply going in a different direction with my project and no longer need this card. Card works perfectly and is very clean! Warranty shows about 11 months remaining, though I don't know if gigabyte allows warranty wirhout proof of purchase which I do not have.

Sold! $725 shipped - Considering selling my laptop. It is a Lenovo Thinkbook 16p Gen 3, featuring an 8-core AMD Ryzen 6800H APU (which has 680m graphics built in), plus an nvidia RTX 3060 6GB mobile, 16GB LPDDR5-6400 (soldered), and a 512GB Samsung NVME SSD. The 16" screen is 2560x1600 and 165hz. Has good I/O including a usb4 port. Includes 230w power brick. Sure I am missing something, but you can see the configuration options here:
https://psref.lenovo.com/syspool/Sy...Book_16p_G3_ARH/ThinkBook_16p_G3_ARH_Spec.pdf

$old! shipped - Minisforum UM773 Lite mini PC. Great little machine with a Ryzen 7 7735HS APU, featuring 680m graphics. This is a barebones and does not come with SSD or memory. Supports nvme SSDs, sata 2.5" drives, and DDR5 sodimms. I ran it with 64GB of corsair vengeance without issues. Pics soon!
 

Attachments

  • IMG_5747.jpeg
    IMG_5747.jpeg
    213.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_5749.jpeg
    IMG_5749.jpeg
    213 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_5750.jpeg
    IMG_5750.jpeg
    170.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_5751.jpeg
    IMG_5751.jpeg
    126.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_5752.jpeg
    IMG_5752.jpeg
    259.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_5753.jpeg
    IMG_5753.jpeg
    200 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_5754.jpeg
    IMG_5754.jpeg
    308 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6143.jpeg
    IMG_6143.jpeg
    237.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6144.jpeg
    IMG_6144.jpeg
    219 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6145.jpeg
    IMG_6145.jpeg
    237.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6175.jpeg
    IMG_6175.jpeg
    292.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6176.jpeg
    IMG_6176.jpeg
    225.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6177.jpeg
    IMG_6177.jpeg
    284.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6178.jpeg
    IMG_6178.jpeg
    247.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6179.jpeg
    IMG_6179.jpeg
    251.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6180.png
    IMG_6180.png
    344.5 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Bump. If interested make an offer. It's a great laptop I'll be using it until it sells!
 
What switches does that keyboard have?

Nevermind...Looks like Red's. :( I'm looking for Blue's or Green's.
 
I have the Minisforum UM773. Very capable little machine. Highly recommended bump.
 
What color is the mini pc ?

I'm assuming black, but asking because their website shows a flower-powered pink model too, hehehe :)
 
Bump, let me know if the 3090 goes down to about $450.00 sometime in 2024, it would be a big step up from my 3070:):):):):)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top