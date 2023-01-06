FS: Gigabyte M32U Gaming Monitor

I've been using this monitor for a few months but have replaced it with an Apple Studio Display. The high refresh rate of the M32U is great, but I prefer a higher pixel density after using a 5K iMac.It's only visible on a completely black screen, and pixels on a 4K display are small, but it's visible if viewing the right content.The backlighting is just average for an IPS display, but it looks much better in person than I could capture in a photo. I can't get my phone to make it look like it does in person. In person it's a dark gray like any IPS screen. It looks better than the RTINGS backlight uniformity photo. There is some slight backlight bleed along the left side, and the IPS glow is ever-present. Based on what I've read, this is just a normal M32U when it comes to backlight uniformity and nothing unusual.I'm asking for $400, with shipping included within the continental US. I'm not looking for any trades, and I will accept payment with PayPal.