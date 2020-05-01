FS: Gigabyte GTX 1080ti Gaming OC 11GB

gawkgawk
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- May 29, 2015
- Messages
- 197
Excellent condition, used for 3440x1440 gaming and some folding @ home. Obtained a 1080ti with a water cooling setup so I don't need this one anymore.
Specs and card info here.
Thermal paste was re-done with Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut a couple months back and dusted out, works perfectly. Smoke free home.
$425 shipped lower 48 states.
Heatware 4-0-0
Ebay 478-0-0
Specs and card info here.
Thermal paste was re-done with Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut a couple months back and dusted out, works perfectly. Smoke free home.
$425 shipped lower 48 states.
Heatware 4-0-0
Ebay 478-0-0
Attachments
-
327.2 KB Views: 0
-
726.3 KB Views: 0
-
553 KB Views: 0
-
436.1 KB Views: 0
-
419.5 KB Views: 0