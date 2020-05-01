FS: Gigabyte GTX 1080ti Gaming OC 11GB

gawkgawk

gawkgawk

Excellent condition, used for 3440x1440 gaming and some folding @ home. Obtained a 1080ti with a water cooling setup so I don't need this one anymore.

Specs and card info here.

Thermal paste was re-done with Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut a couple months back and dusted out, works perfectly. Smoke free home.

$425 shipped lower 48 states.

Heatware 4-0-0
Ebay 478-0-0
 

