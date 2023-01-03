FS: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Windforce

I bought this BNIB Gigabyte RTX 4090 Windforce from a member here and shortly after receiving it, was able to find a FE model which I prefer.



I opened the box just to confirm contents but the card has never been installed or powered on. The plastic wrap is still intact and I have NOT registered with Gigabyte.



I’m just looking to get my money back minus shipping costs.



Asking $1775 shipped UPS Ground. Payment via Zelle.