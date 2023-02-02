FS: GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GAMING OC PRO 8G

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GAMING OC PRO 8G Rev 3.0 - $315
Upgraded so putting this up for sale. Only used the card for gaming and it never gave me any issues. Comes in retail box.

-Prices include shipping in the US lower 48.
-Prefer to deal with established traders please send your heatware upon inquiry.
-My Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/39033/to
 
Alright, let me know when you add them. Maybe interested in the board. We can talk in PM if you prefer.
 
Someone unhappy with their Microcenter combo deal? Decide to go Intel?
 
