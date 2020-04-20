FS: GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Executioner
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2015
- Messages
- 345
DirectX 12 GV-N1060G1 GAMING-6GD REV 2.0 6GB 192-Bit GDDR5 PCI Express 3.0 x16 ATX Video Card
Pic
Specs: https://www.newegg.com/gigabyte-gef...ev-2-0/p/N82E16814125881?Item=N82E16814125881
NOTES:
Card Dimensions (L x H) 10.94" x 4.49"
Fans do not run all the time (Winforce 2): https://www.gigabyte.com/us/Graphics-Card/GV-N2070WF2-8GD-rev-10-20
I bought this card late in 2016 from Newegg. It has run flawlessly with zero issues in a smoke free and pet free environment and never used for mining or overclocked. The most aggressive game I played on the card was DOOM 2016 on my old motherboard Asus P5K-E (2008). I have upgraded my mobo and video card so I no longer need this card. Most of the gaming I played on this card was TF2. Card comes with the original box. $150 shipped to 48. Heat is in my signature. Not looking for any trades. Paypal preferred. Heat is in my signature: 282-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/435/to
