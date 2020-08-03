FS: Gigabyte GeForce 1060 GTX - New in box

Back in 2018 I had the bright idea to explore mining. Or CUDA-accelerated regression models. Or something.This lack of specificity, combined with a lack of computers that will actually fit this card, meant that I purchased it for $349.99 on 3/1/2018 from Newegg (still have the invoice), opened it, broke the seal, realized it would never fit in my Lenovo D30 or S30, and periodically made grand plans for it since then but have done zip with it. So it's sat on a box, safely ensconced in its protective foam, ever since.I have not tested it (can't!), but since it was NIB from a trusted retailer I trust that it works and works well. Obviously if it doesn't work I will refund in full including shipping costs.Here's the exact item and model number:14-125-901 GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1060 DirectX 12 GV-N1060WF2OC-6GD 6GB 192-Bit GDDR5 PCI Express 3.0 x16 ATX Video CardPictures available here:I have perfect heat/beer.Would like $175 for it, which includes PP and shipping costs.