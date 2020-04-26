FS: Gigabyte GA-Z87X-UD5H, i5-4460 4C/4T, 2x8GB (16GB) 1600MHz DDR3, 180GB Intel SSD 330 series - combo

S

Snowknight26

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 8, 2005
Messages
4,206
Looking to sell the majority of a PC that was just upgraded. My preference is to sell it as a combo, but if there are no takers then maybe as individual parts.

Combo

Gigabyte GA-Z87X-UD5H
Intel i5-4460 @ 3.2GHz, 4C/4T with Intel HSF
2x8GB (16GB) Ballistix Sport DDR3 @ 1600Mhz - BLS8G3D1609DS1S00
Intel SSD 330 Series 180GB

Everything is in great shape. The only minor thing I've noticed is that the underneath of the SSD has some metal scuffs, but that's simply cosmetic.
Intel SSD toolkit shows something like 99% life left.
Motherboard comes with all shown accessories and has the latest BIOS that works with Haswell refresh.

$250 shipped.

Photos (links since [H] will try to inline these massive images):

Motherboard
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/870b3f44e6adcaa43626916b34dae0fe.jpg
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/e9aa09a77f08bd657ce70862a3bd0c9a.jpg
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/3ae1f1ea26495024fb0baf8220f40633.jpg
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/f829b9736771dc21df5370cc02ceb693.jpg
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/9958255d41cf8f7d01847087a53681ef.jpg
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/58e5195d919ff399b27e0f261f99c36b.jpg

CPU / HSF
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/98d58982da01d07da175b2b91621dcbd.jpg
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/253548437506f66c1c9f36e1eee78081.jpg
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/a937126010c7c4e295b58e00c54cc44b.jpg
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/3b3729b229e28fd7f544290c79edc42c.jpg

RAM
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/5fdc35785ee93dc01bb7eb3255794ccf.jpg

SSD
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/020b707cb05817471173b18b7ade9f34.jpg

CPU / HSF / RAM / SSD
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/d7aafd7556c78b61f46099d53c637aee.jpg
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/7be77aee7ac7adb39a4b23699c8856a2.jpg




Don't like the prices? Shoot me a counter-offer.

Google Wallet or PayPal only. Not interested in trades. Won't ship outside the US. Local pickup available in the Dallas area.


Heatware: http://www.heatware.com/u/76898
 
Last edited:
