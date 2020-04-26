FS: Gigabyte GA-Z87X-UD5H, i5-4460 4C/4T, 2x8GB (16GB) 1600MHz DDR3, 180GB Intel SSD 330 series - combo

Snowknight26
Looking to sell the majority of a PC that was just upgraded. My preference is to sell it as a combo, but if there are no takers then maybe as individual parts.
Combo
Gigabyte GA-Z87X-UD5H
Intel i5-4460 @ 3.2GHz, 4C/4T with Intel HSF
2x8GB (16GB) Ballistix Sport DDR3 @ 1600Mhz - BLS8G3D1609DS1S00
Intel SSD 330 Series 180GB
Everything is in great shape. The only minor thing I've noticed is that the underneath of the SSD has some metal scuffs, but that's simply cosmetic.
Intel SSD toolkit shows something like 99% life left.
Motherboard comes with all shown accessories and has the latest BIOS that works with Haswell refresh.
$250 shipped.
Photos (links since [H] will try to inline these massive images):
Motherboard
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/870b3f44e6adcaa43626916b34dae0fe.jpg
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/e9aa09a77f08bd657ce70862a3bd0c9a.jpg
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/3ae1f1ea26495024fb0baf8220f40633.jpg
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/f829b9736771dc21df5370cc02ceb693.jpg
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/9958255d41cf8f7d01847087a53681ef.jpg
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/58e5195d919ff399b27e0f261f99c36b.jpg
CPU / HSF
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/98d58982da01d07da175b2b91621dcbd.jpg
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/253548437506f66c1c9f36e1eee78081.jpg
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/a937126010c7c4e295b58e00c54cc44b.jpg
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/3b3729b229e28fd7f544290c79edc42c.jpg
RAM
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/5fdc35785ee93dc01bb7eb3255794ccf.jpg
SSD
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/020b707cb05817471173b18b7ade9f34.jpg
CPU / HSF / RAM / SSD
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/d7aafd7556c78b61f46099d53c637aee.jpg
https://www.stfcc.org/pics/i/7be77aee7ac7adb39a4b23699c8856a2.jpg
Don't like the prices? Shoot me a counter-offer.
Google Wallet or PayPal only. Not interested in trades. Won't ship outside the US. Local pickup available in the Dallas area.
Heatware: http://www.heatware.com/u/76898
