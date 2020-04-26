FS: Gigabyte GA-Z87X-UD5H, i5-4460 4C/4T, 16GB (2x8GB) 1600MHz DDR3, 180GB Intel SSD 330 series - combo

Combo

Gigabyte GA-Z87X-UD5H (LGA 1150)

Intel i5-4460 @ 3.2GHz, 4C/4T with Intel HSF

16GB (2x8GB) Ballistix Sport DDR3 RAM @ 1600MHz - BLS8G3D1609DS1S00

Intel SSD 330 Series 180GB

has the latest BIOS that works with Haswell refresh.



$250 shipped.

Photos

(links since [H] will try to inline these massive images):

Motherboard

CPU / HSF

RAM

SSD

CPU / HSF / RAM / SSD

Don't like the prices? Shoot me a counter-offer.