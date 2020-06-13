FS: GIGABYTE GA-Z170MX-Gaming 5 and Intel Core i7 6700k - $275

nerdydesi
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 30, 2009
- Messages
- 1,086
I'm selling just the motherboard and CPU, nothing else is included. Both were used for 3 years and working perfectly fine. Only selling them because I upgraded to X570 and 3900x.
I don't have HeatWare but I have perfect eBay feedback under the same username.
https://www.ebay.com/usr/nerdydesi
I'll ship only within the continental United States and only take Paypal.
I don't have HeatWare but I have perfect eBay feedback under the same username.
https://www.ebay.com/usr/nerdydesi
I'll ship only within the continental United States and only take Paypal.
Attachments
-
460.2 KB Views: 0
Last edited: