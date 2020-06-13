FS: GIGABYTE GA-Z170MX-Gaming 5 and Intel Core i7 6700k - $265

I'm selling just the motherboard and CPU, nothing else is included. Both were used for 3 years and working perfectly fine. Only selling them because I upgraded to X570 and 3900x.

I don't have HeatWare but I have perfect eBay feedback under the same username.
https://www.ebay.com/usr/nerdydesi

I'll ship only within the continental United States and only take Paypal.
 

