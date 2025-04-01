FS Gigabyte b650 with 32gb ddr5, 1tb nvme, Ryzen 7700x

1 week old Sparkle b570 in original box. Bought from Microcenter in Sharonville for 249. Asking 212 shipped


B650/7700x/32gb/1tb nvme combo with windows
This is pulled from a 2 month old nzxt system.
Gigabyte b650 atx board with WiFi model UD
1tb Wd blue nvme
Ryzen 7700x
32gb team group ddr5
All 4 for $400 shipped

Non scalper prices PNY RTx 5070
Unlike some members who price 3 year old 4090s for over 2 grand I am not a scalper.
Just pay what I paid and you cover shipping whether you send a label or I ship and you cover actual shipping costs
Receipt provided to verify no profit is being made.
Returned to Best Buy.

PayPal f&f accepted.
I’m a fast shipper.
Lower 48 only
 

Last edited:
surprised no one wants a msrp. Gonna go ahead and print the return label to Best Buy if no one wants it.
 
