  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS Gigabyte b650 atx, Corsair power supply, 7900x

B

bufodr_T

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Nov 5, 2005
Messages
6,331
Ryzen system partout

1. Gigabyte b650 AX WiFi…no ram or storage..in original box…$100 shipped
2. Corsair RM750e pictured..$70 shipped
Board and psu 160 shipped
3. Sold
4. Amd Ryzen 9 7900x… 250 shipped

5. I also have a new in box Samsung G7 27" 4k 144hz monitor. I bought 2 with the intention of running a dual setup but have decided against it. Model G70D. Currently at Best Buy for 479 plus tax.
New in unopened box
My price is $295 shipped

I only ship lower 48

Heatware 236-0
 

Attachments

  • IMG_7130.jpeg
    IMG_7130.jpeg
    421.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7133.jpeg
    IMG_7133.jpeg
    371.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7138.jpeg
    IMG_7138.jpeg
    479.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7137.jpeg
    IMG_7137.jpeg
    458.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7145.jpeg
    IMG_7145.jpeg
    404 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top