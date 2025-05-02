FS Gigabyte b650 atx, Corsair power supply, 32gb ddr5

Ryzen system partout
1. Gigabyte b650 AX WiFi motherboard pictured with Ryzen 7900x…no ram or storage…..$350 shipped
2. Corsair RM750e pictured..$70 shipped
3. 32gb ddr5 6400..corsair vengeance..$65 shipped
3. I also have a new in box Samsung G7 27" 4k 144hz monitor. I bought 2 with the intention of running a dual setup but have decided against it. Model G70D. Currently at Best Buy for 479 plus tax.
New in unopened box
My price is $320 shipped
I only ship lower 48
Heatware 236-0
