FS: Gigabyte B550i Aorus Pro AX & Ryzen 5 5600. Asus Prime X370-Pro & Ryzen 7 1700. Asrock Challenger Intel Arc 380. Noctua NH-L9a- AM4

Asrock Challenger Intel Arc 380. Purchased new recently and run briefly. Also I can confirm that the Intel Arc Control for the 380 now includes fan control with the latest 31.0.101.4369 driver. Like New in the box with receipt for Warranty.................$90

Asus Prime X370-Pro & Ryzen 7 1700 Combo. With Wraith Stealth Cooler. Excellent clean condition running perfectly................$115

Gigabyte B550i Aorus Pro AX & Ryzen 5 5600 combo. Purchased new recently. Like new complete in the boxes...................$259