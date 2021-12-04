FS: GIGABYTE B550 AORUS ELITE AX V2, RYZEN 5 5600T COMBO $215, AMD RADEON PRO W6600 8GB $225, Lian Li SP 750 SFF PSU $110

AMD RADEON PRO W6600 8 GB. New Open Box complete………$225
GIGABYTE B550 AORUS ELITE AX V2 AM4 Motherboard and Ryzen 5 5600T CPU. Opened but never used. Receipt for Warranty. ..................................$215
Lian Li SP750 Small Form Factor PSU. New open box........................$110
Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping. I'm 2FA Enabled
Heatware 308-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
