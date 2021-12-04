FS: GIGABYTE B550 AORUS ELITE AX V2 $125, AMD RADEON PRO W6600 8GB $245

AMD RADEON PRO W6600 8 GB. New Open Box complete………$245
GIGABYTE B550 AORUS ELITE AX V2 AM4 Motherboard. Opened but never used. Receipt for Warranty. ( Just the motherboard not the CPU in the pic)..................................$125
Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping. I'm 2FA Enabled
Heatware 308-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
GIGABYTE B550 AORUS ELITE AX V2 AM4 Motherboard. Opened but never used. Receipt for Warranty. ( Just the motherboard not the CPU in the pic)..................................$125
Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping. I'm 2FA Enabled
Heatware 308-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
Attachments
Last edited: