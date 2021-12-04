FS: Gigabyte B450M DS3H WiFi AM4 Matx Mobo. New Sealed

Intel i5-12600K Asus Tuf Gaming Z690 Plus-Wifi D5, Crucial DDR5 4800 16 Gb Kit Combo. Open box never used. With free contact frame and receipt for warranty.............Sold to Rashean
Gigabyte B450M DS3H WiFi AM4 Matx Motherboard. New Sealed........................$65
Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping. I'm 2FA Enabled
Heatware 296-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/77136/to
