FS: Gigabyte AORUS Master Z390 Mobo $50 [sold!]

Hi all - working pull. Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to. Pet and smoke free home.
EDIT: 512GB SSD sold!
EDIT: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X sold!
EDIT: 9900KS sold!
EDIT: AORUS Master Z390 mobo sold!!
Gigabyte AORUS Master Z390 mobo with box. This ran the 9900KS since 2019. Great board. Has a couple bent pins (see pic) but it didn’t affect operation. Due to bent pins im selling for basically the cost of shipping. I’m not the guy to fix and I don’t want it to sit in my closet.
$50 shipped via UPS Ground
Also selling Intel original clam shell LGA1150/1151/1155/1156 CPU protective cases - had to buy one for the CPU listed, now have 4. If you want one - $5 shipped.
