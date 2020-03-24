FS: Gigabyte Aorus GTX 1080 Ti 11GB - $500 USD Shipped

infin@
I have a Gigabyte Aorus GTX 1080 Ti for sale for $550 USD shipped.
It's in excellent condition comes in original box and was never overclocked, I really didn't even game on it that much at all in fact. I ran it in a dust free case where GPU temps never went above 72 DEGC.
PM If you are interested, stay healthy. Thanks!
https://www.newegg.com/gigabyte-gef...byte_aorus_gtx_1080_ti-_-14-125-954-_-Product
