FS: Gigabyte Aorus GTX 1080 Ti 11GB - $475 USD Shipped

infin@

infin@

Gawd
Joined
Oct 18, 2006
Messages
810
Last edited:
P

p_monks33

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 3, 2012
Messages
145
I just built a rig with the Aorus GTX 1060 in it, I am pretty sure Aorus has surpassed EVGA FTW cards in terms of cooler ability, and quietness. Bump for a super awesome looking card.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top