FS: Gigabyte AORUS FO32U2P - 4K 240 Hz 32" With DP 2.1 UHBR20 (No Dynamic Stream Compression)

Product page:

https://www.gigabyte.com/Monitor/AORUS-FO32U2P

Lightly used for 5 months. Not to be confused with the cheaper non "P" (Pro) version which uses DSC (Dynamic Stream Compression). This is the newer "P" or (Pro) model. Comes with original box and accessories. Task bar was hidden, black desktop background and screen saver used, zero image retention. Also no dead or stuck pixels. Will also email buyer Amazon receipt after purchase just in case of any future warranty processing (Two and a half years left on warranty).

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/80530

$799 plus shipping.
 

