FS: Gigabyte Aorus Elite AX B650M Motherboard AM5

Dreamerbydesign

Starting to organize and offload items that are left after some system switching, upgrades, lab changes etc.

Heatware: 111-0-0 - Plenty of references, been selling and buying here for many years.

Terms: PayPal fee less only. I ship almost daily and package well. US48 only.

Only trade I would consider would be a 990pro 4TB NVMe ssd or a SN850x 4tb SSD, and I’d add some cash.

For sale:

Gigabyte B650M Aorus Elite AX AM5 Motherboard.

Gigabyte B650M Elite AX
  • Has most current bios
  • Purchased new March 2nd 2024 from Amazon
  • Comes with all accessories and original packaging.
  • No issues. Moved to itx for this setup, so this board can go. Just outside the return window so I couldn’t send it back to Amazon. I can provide the receipt.
  • This board normally runs around 189-199 plus tax
  • Save some cash, get fast shipping and save tax!
Price: $150 Shipped to your door USPS priority with insurance. US48 only. No trades.


IMG_1451.jpeg


IMG_1449.jpeg


IMG_1448.jpeg


IMG_1447.jpeg
 
