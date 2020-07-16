FS: GIGABYTE Aorus 8GB GTX 1070 Ti Video Card - $250 Shipped (Anywhere in the US)

zombielando
The video card was purchased from Newegg on or around 3/9/2018, so the warranty should expire on or around March 8, 2021. It works well, passes any benchmark I throw its way. If you need a receipt to register the card at gigabyte with just let me know and one can be generated for you. Price is $250 shipped anywhere in the US and card will ship out within one business day after receiving payment. The card will come in original box. My heatware is zombielando. Just send me a PM if you're interested. PayPal preferred payment method.
