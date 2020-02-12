FS: Gigabyte am4 motherboard, gigabyte gtx 1050

Items for sale by mnewilicious | eBay Shop eBay for great deals from mnewilicious!

Few things for sale. Items also on ebay, selling here for less!Gigabyte b450m ds3h matx am4 motherboard. $45 plus actual shipping. Open box used for a few days, all accessories and original box included.Gigabyte windforce gtx 1050 2gb graphics card. Dual fan model with 6 pin power connector. $80 shippedmore pics and info below, heatware under mnewxcv