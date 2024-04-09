FS: Gigabyte Aero 16 Laptop with NO SCREEN NO BATTERY $400 shipped (12700h, 3070 Ti, 16GB)

heatware under mnewxcvheatware, ebay feedback here. *YOU* must also have verified feedback. (((I have 2FA enabled))) Items are used. Prices are PP F&F. Shipped prices are US48. Make an offer!​

$400 shipped - Gigabyte Aero 16 laptop with no screen/lid or battery. I bought this when I was looking at mini PCs and started looking at laptops instead since I wanted a dGPU, and found this with a smashed screen and bad battery. I removed both and have been using this as a mini PC essentially with displayport over USB-C going to my monitor. Features a 12700h 14 core processor with Iris Xe graphics, Nvidia Geforce 3070 Ti 8GB (mobile), 16GB DDR5. Will not come with an SSD, but Windows 11 Home should auto activate. I never could get the thunderbolt to work either, which seems to be an issue across Gigabyte laptops according to the internet, so YMMV on thunderbolt. Comes with original 230W AC adapter as well. Pretty powerful machine to be honest, I think it'd be tough to beat for the price if you want something cheap and basic for a second machine, kid's gaming PC, or [plex] server.I do have the lid shown in the last few pics but do not have anything else and do not have additional screws or hardware.