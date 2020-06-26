FS: Gigabyte AERO 15 UHD OLED i7-9750H GTX 1660 Ti

Purchased this really impressive Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED a few months ago from custom90gt but with COVID, i'm no longer traveling and have no need for a mobile gaming solution. It's an awesome laptop that I was totally happy with, and games great. Unfortunately, I just have no use for it any longer. The screen is really unbeatable with beautiful color saturation and inky blacks. Looking for $1150 shipped. Includes 16GB of low latency 2666MHz HyperX ram installed by Custom90GT. I've upgraded the crappy Killer WiFi card to an Intel 9260.

Price: $150 USD shipped

Condition: Used

Warranty: Yes, expires: November 2020

Reason for sale: Not using it.

Payment: PayPal

Item location: Houston, TX

Shipping: Fedex insured with signature required
International shipping: No
Handling time: Ships within 2 business days of receiving cleared payment

Feedback:
Heat (not much) https://www.heatware.com/u/101203/to
US Audio Mart (high dollar transactions): https://www.usaudiomart.com/userfeedback.php?user_id=95342
eBay: https://www.ebay.com/fdbk/feedback_profile/m4ss4mun3

Specifications: Model
AERO 15 OLED SA-7US5020SH

OS Windows 10 Home

CPU 9th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-9750H (2.6GHz-4.5GHz)

Display
15.6" 0.11 Inch Thin Bezel Samsung UHD 3840x2160 AMOLED display
X-Rite™ Pantone® Certified, individually factory calibrated

System Memory
Samsung® 8GB DDR4 2666MHz, 2 Slots (Max 64GB)

Chipset
Mobile Intel® HM370 Express Chipset

Video Graphics
NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GDDR6 6GB
Supports NVIDIA® Optimus™ Technology

Storage
M.2 NVME PCIe 256GB*1 Intel® 760p SSD
(2x M.2 SSD Slots, Type 2280, Supports 1x NVMe PCIe & SATA / 1x NVMe PCIe)

Keyboard Type
Gigabyte Fusion Per Key RGB Keyboard

I/O Port
3x USB 3.1 Gen1 (Type-A)
1x Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB Type-C)
1x HDMI 2.0
1x DP 1.4 & USB3.1 (USB Type-C)*
1x 3.5mm Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack
1x UHS-II SD Card Reader
1x DC-in Jack
1x RJ-45

Audio
2x 2 Watt Speaker
Microphone
Nahimic 3

Communications
Killer™ Ethernet E2600
Intel 9260 Wireless (Upgraded)
Bluetooth: Bluetooth V5.0 + LE

Webcam
HD Camera

Security
Firmware-based TPM, supports Intel® Platform Trust Technology (Intel® PTT)
Kensington Lock

Battery
Li Polymer 94.24Wh

Adapter
230W

Dimensions
14.0(W) x 9.8(D) x 0.78(H) inch

Weights
4.4 lbs (w/Battery, M.2 SSD)

Pictures taken by Custom90GT - unit is in identical condition still.

273577_20200121_061520.jpg
273578_20200121_060409.jpg
273579_20200121_060440.jpg
273580_20200121_060451.jpg
273581_20200121_060527.jpg
 
SineDave

Fix your typo Bro!

“Looking for $1150 shipped. Includes 16GB of low latency 2666MHz HyperX ram installed by Custom90GT. I've upgraded the crappy Killer WiFi card to an Intel 9260.

Price: $150 USD shipped “
 
