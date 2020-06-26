FS: Gigabyte AERO 15 UHD OLED i7-9750H GTX 1660 Ti

SineDave
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 9, 2004
- Messages
- 331
Purchased this really impressive Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED a few months ago from custom90gt but with COVID, i'm no longer traveling and have no need for a mobile gaming solution. It's an awesome laptop that I was totally happy with, and games great. Unfortunately, I just have no use for it any longer. The screen is really unbeatable with beautiful color saturation and inky blacks. Looking for $1150 shipped. Includes 16GB of low latency 2666MHz HyperX ram installed by Custom90GT. I've upgraded the crappy Killer WiFi card to an Intel 9260.
Price: $150 USD shipped
Condition: Used
Warranty: Yes, expires: November 2020
Reason for sale: Not using it.
Payment: PayPal
Item location: Houston, TX
Shipping: Fedex insured with signature required
International shipping: No
Handling time: Ships within 2 business days of receiving cleared payment
Feedback:
Heat (not much) https://www.heatware.com/u/101203/to
US Audio Mart (high dollar transactions): https://www.usaudiomart.com/userfeedback.php?user_id=95342
eBay: https://www.ebay.com/fdbk/feedback_profile/m4ss4mun3
Specifications: Model
AERO 15 OLED SA-7US5020SH
OS Windows 10 Home
CPU 9th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-9750H (2.6GHz-4.5GHz)
Display
15.6" 0.11 Inch Thin Bezel Samsung UHD 3840x2160 AMOLED display
X-Rite™ Pantone® Certified, individually factory calibrated
System Memory
Samsung® 8GB DDR4 2666MHz, 2 Slots (Max 64GB)
Chipset
Mobile Intel® HM370 Express Chipset
Video Graphics
NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GDDR6 6GB
Supports NVIDIA® Optimus™ Technology
Storage
M.2 NVME PCIe 256GB*1 Intel® 760p SSD
(2x M.2 SSD Slots, Type 2280, Supports 1x NVMe PCIe & SATA / 1x NVMe PCIe)
Keyboard Type
Gigabyte Fusion Per Key RGB Keyboard
I/O Port
3x USB 3.1 Gen1 (Type-A)
1x Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB Type-C)
1x HDMI 2.0
1x DP 1.4 & USB3.1 (USB Type-C)*
1x 3.5mm Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack
1x UHS-II SD Card Reader
1x DC-in Jack
1x RJ-45
Audio
2x 2 Watt Speaker
Microphone
Nahimic 3
Communications
Killer™ Ethernet E2600
Intel 9260 Wireless (Upgraded)
Bluetooth: Bluetooth V5.0 + LE
Webcam
HD Camera
Security
Firmware-based TPM, supports Intel® Platform Trust Technology (Intel® PTT)
Kensington Lock
Battery
Li Polymer 94.24Wh
Adapter
230W
Dimensions
14.0(W) x 9.8(D) x 0.78(H) inch
Weights
4.4 lbs (w/Battery, M.2 SSD)
Pictures taken by Custom90GT - unit is in identical condition still.
