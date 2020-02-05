FS: Gigabyte AERO 15 UHD OLED i7-9750H GTX 1660 Ti

Purchased this amazing Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED a couple of months ago but I really don't game on it like I thought (desktop is where I do my gaming). It's an amazing setup and a great gamer in a small package. The screen is just amazing and the colors are beautiful. Looking for $1250 shipped with 16GB of low latency 2666MHz HyperX ram, or add a second 1TB SX8200 NVMe drive for another $100.$1250 USD shippedUsedYes, expires: November 2020Going a different directionPayPalColorado Springs, CO, USAFedex insured with signature requiredNoShips within 2 business days of receiving cleared paymentModelAERO 15 OLED SA-7US5020SHOS Windows 10 HomeCPU 9th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-9750H (2.6GHz-4.5GHz)Display15.6" 0.11 Inch Thin Bezel Samsung UHD 3840x2160 AMOLED displayX-Rite™ Pantone® Certified, individually factory calibratedSystem MemorySamsung® 8GB DDR4 2666MHz, 2 Slots (Max 64GB)ChipsetMobile Intel® HM370 Express ChipsetVideo GraphicsNVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GDDR6 6GBSupports NVIDIA® Optimus™ TechnologyStorageM.2 NVME PCIe 256GB*1 Intel® 760p SSD(2x M.2 SSD Slots, Type 2280, Supports 1x NVMe PCIe & SATA / 1x NVMe PCIe)Keyboard TypeGigabyte Fusion Per Key RGB KeyboardI/O Port3x USB 3.1 Gen1 (Type-A)1x Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB Type-C)1x HDMI 2.01x DP 1.4 & USB3.1 (USB Type-C)*1x 3.5mm Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack1x UHS-II SD Card Reader1x DC-in Jack1x RJ-45Audio2x 2 Watt SpeakerMicrophoneNahimic 3CommunicationsKiller™ Ethernet E2600Killer™ Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (Powered by Intel)Bluetooth: Bluetooth V5.0 + LEWebcamHD CameraSecurityFirmware-based TPM, supports Intel® Platform Trust Technology (Intel® PTT)Kensington LockBatteryLi Polymer 94.24WhAdapter230WDimensions14.0(W) x 9.8(D) x 0.78(H) inchWeights4.4 lbs (w/Battery, M.2 SSD)