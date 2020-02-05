FS: Gigabyte AERO 15 UHD OLED i7-9750H GTX 1660 Ti

custom90gt
Gawd
Purchased this amazing Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED a couple of months ago but I really don't game on it like I thought (desktop is where I do my gaming). It's an amazing setup and a great gamer in a small package. The screen is just amazing and the colors are beautiful. Looking for $1250 shipped with 16GB of low latency 2666MHz HyperX ram, or add a second 1TB SX8200 NVMe drive for another $100.
Price: $1250 USD shipped
Condition: Used
Warranty: Yes, expires: November 2020
Reason for sale: Going a different direction
Payment: PayPal
Item location: Colorado Springs, CO, USA
Shipping: Fedex insured with signature required
International shipping: No
Handling time: Ships within 2 business days of receiving cleared payment
Feedback: HeatWare Feedback Profile
Specifications: Model
AERO 15 OLED SA-7US5020SH
OS Windows 10 Home
CPU 9th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-9750H (2.6GHz-4.5GHz)
Display
15.6" 0.11 Inch Thin Bezel Samsung UHD 3840x2160 AMOLED display
X-Rite™ Pantone® Certified, individually factory calibrated
System Memory
Samsung® 8GB DDR4 2666MHz, 2 Slots (Max 64GB)
Chipset
Mobile Intel® HM370 Express Chipset
Video Graphics
NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GDDR6 6GB
Supports NVIDIA® Optimus™ Technology
Storage
M.2 NVME PCIe 256GB*1 Intel® 760p SSD
(2x M.2 SSD Slots, Type 2280, Supports 1x NVMe PCIe & SATA / 1x NVMe PCIe)
Keyboard Type
Gigabyte Fusion Per Key RGB Keyboard
I/O Port
3x USB 3.1 Gen1 (Type-A)
1x Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB Type-C)
1x HDMI 2.0
1x DP 1.4 & USB3.1 (USB Type-C)*
1x 3.5mm Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack
1x UHS-II SD Card Reader
1x DC-in Jack
1x RJ-45
Audio
2x 2 Watt Speaker
Microphone
Nahimic 3
Communications
Killer™ Ethernet E2600
Killer™ Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (Powered by Intel)
Bluetooth: Bluetooth V5.0 + LE
Webcam
HD Camera
Security
Firmware-based TPM, supports Intel® Platform Trust Technology (Intel® PTT)
Kensington Lock
Battery
Li Polymer 94.24Wh
Adapter
230W
Dimensions
14.0(W) x 9.8(D) x 0.78(H) inch
Weights
4.4 lbs (w/Battery, M.2 SSD)
