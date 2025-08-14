  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Gigabyte 9060xt, Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot, Trimui Smart Mini

J

jfnirvana292

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Apr 9, 2002
Messages
1,671
Gigabyte oc 9060xt 16gb - $350 shipped

Sold! Mario Odyssey (Open Box) -$36 shipped

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp (game only) -$30 shipped

Trimui Smart Mini with Case and Box -$28 shipped
 

