FS Gigabyte 4080

Wade88

Wade88

Jun 21, 2015
2,320
$700 shipped from 72223 OBO

PayPal eat the fee or fnf, I've bought and sold a smattering of things here with great success each time. Thank y'all for being similarly reliable nerds. I have the box too.
PXL_20250909_221142974.jpg
PXL_20250909_221126948.jpg
PXL_20250909_221111295.jpg


I've got a 2080 ti that has had new fans and paste done on it and then sat right next to this one too for $180 if anyone would like it but it's box is long gone, it would come in a motherboard bag wrapped up with peanuts in a shipping box. I'm not sure if I have the gigabyte outer box or not but the inner box I definitely have and would wrap it in a mobo bag, the very one it's been sitting in since being pulled. I like to ship things like this in motherboard bags.
 
This is either a scam...or a huge derp moment =P. Although is 2FA..so most likely derp.
 
Ikasu said:
This is either a scam...or a huge derp moment =P. Although is 2FA..so most likely derp.
receipt attached feel free to search the name on heat or any of the people I've bought and sold from on this forum. The card sat on a shelf long enough without being repurposed that it's time to go to someone that might use it.
 

Ikasu said:
This is either a scam...or a huge derp moment =P. Although is 2FA..so most likely derp.
Yeah what's the "derp"? I must be missing something, doesn't seem like a crazy good/bad price for a 4080? There's a 4080 super for slightly above this listed as well.?
 
Am I the only one that noticed the title says MSI 4080 Ventus X3?...Yet seeing pictures of a Gigabyte Gaming OC? =P....lol. Hence why I said derping =P.
 
Ikasu said:
Am I the only one that noticed the title says MSI 4080 Ventus X3?...Yet seeing pictures of a Gigabyte Gaming OC? =P....lol. Hence why I said derping =P.
Sorry I have 2 of these cards, one of them is in the 2000d htpc and this one from another computer.
 
jdempsey said:
Yeah what's the "derp"? I must be missing something, doesn't seem like a crazy good/bad price for a 4080? There's a 4080 super for slightly above this listed as well.?
obo and I derped due to I have 2 4080s and searched my amazon for most recent 4080 and apparently that was the one in the ~sff b650 9800x3d htpc. title corrected. This one was the second gpu in my x570 build and when I platform upgraded to x870e with a 9950x3d i put a 5080 in it. I thought I'd put this one in my wife's computer but as a test I put a 9070xt in it instead and she seems to like it just fine and was very happy to buy my first ati graphics card since 2005 or 2006.
 
Ikasu said:
Am I the only one that noticed the title says MSI 4080 Ventus X3?...Yet seeing pictures of a Gigabyte Gaming OC? =P....lol. Hence why I said derping =P.
haha yeah you probably are the only one that noticed, sorry, old age is creeping up on me!

OP: GLWS bro, if I wasn't poor I'd be all over this.
 
