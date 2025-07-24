Fs: Gigabyte 4070TI Super 16GB Max OC gpu

Dreamerbydesign
Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2008
- Messages
- 7,026
I have plenty of recent heat and can also provide references if needed.
Heat 123-0-0
PayPal fee less only for payment, unless it’s a local pickup for cash in Michigan (pm me for location info)
GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti SUPER WINDFORCE MAX OC 16G
Warranty good until 12-2-2027
card only. I package and ship well. Nothing wrong with it. Wife bought me a 5070ti.
Price includes shipping and insurance.
$730 to your door shipped and insured.
Pics will be added this evening.
