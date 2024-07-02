FS: Gigabyte 4070 Ti, 13" Dell Latitude 7320 Tablet, Thinkpad x13 and T14 7840u 32gb laptops

ToyYoda03
I'm selling a few things, feel free to ask questions. I can ship out within two days, usually next day.
My HeatWare: https://www.heatware.com/u/27849
Gigabyte 4070 Ti - $620 shipped
There's some scratches on the housing, it's pictured. Doesn't affect the card at all. Includes the card and original box.
https://www.gigabyte.com/Graphics-Card/GV-N407TGAMING-OC-12GD#kf
Dell Latitude 7320 Tablet with detachable keyboard and pen - $420 shipped
In good overall condition. Shows light wear. The back camera does not work, front webcam works fine.
ThinkPad T14 AMD Gen 4 Laptop - $720 shipped
In good overall condition. Shows light wear. Couple small scratches that are pictured.
ThinkPad X13 AMD Gen 4 Laptop - $720 shipped
In good overall condition. Shows light wear.
- Intel Core i7-1180G7
- 16GB Memory
- 512GB SSD
- 13" (1920 x 1280) Touch, 500 nits Low Power
- Windows 11 Pro
ThinkPad T14 AMD Gen 4 Laptop - $720 shipped
In good overall condition. Shows light wear. Couple small scratches that are pictured.
- AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 7840U
- 32 GB Memory
- 1 TB SSD
- 14" (1920 x 1200), Low Power, 100%sRGB, 400 nits, 60Hz
- Windows 11 Pro
ThinkPad X13 AMD Gen 4 Laptop - $720 shipped
In good overall condition. Shows light wear.
- AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 7840U
- 32 GB Memory
- 1 TB SSD
- 13.3" (1920 x 1200), Touch Screen, 100%sRGB, 300 nits, 60Hz
- Windows 11 Pro