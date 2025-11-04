FS: Gigabyte 4060 Low Profile

Fluxmaven
[H]ard DCOTM February 2025
Howdy,
Selling a Gigabyte RTX 4060LP. Was used for around 1 year running folding@home. I just replaced it with the 5060LP to get a bit more PPD. This is still one of the best low profile cards available if you need something that fits a 2U case like I'm using, or for a SFF build. Keep in mind if you're trying to upgrade a SFF machine, that this does require 8 pin power. Comes with original box and full height bracket.
Asking $275 shipped or $250 local. I'm in Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati area.
