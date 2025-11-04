  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Gigabyte 4060 Low Profile

Howdy,

Selling a Gigabyte RTX 4060LP. Was used for around 1 year running folding@home. I just replaced it with the 5060LP to get a bit more PPD. This is still one of the best low profile cards available if you need something that fits a 2U case like I'm using, or for a SFF build. Keep in mind if you're trying to upgrade a SFF machine, that this does require 8 pin power. Comes with original box and full height bracket.

Asking $275 shipped or $250 local. I'm in Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati area.


20251102_165122.jpg
20251102_170421.jpg
 
