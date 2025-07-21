  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Gigabyte 3070 Vision + Waterblock

L

Lebowski

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 12, 2000
Messages
3,623
Gigabyte RTX 3070 8gb Vision OC.
Replaced with a 5070 ti for better AI performance.
This card was water cooled most of its life. It lived as a mining card for 6 months before I bought it. Once I had it I put the water block on, ran it in my gaming rig then never had time to play games. Recently got into AI and just needed more power.
I don’t sell often but think I still have heatwear reviews under Lebowski.
$350 with the water block/back plate/custom pcie power cable needed when using water block.
$300 without. Say $10 shipping?? IMG_0170.jpegIMG_0172.jpegIMG_0168.jpegIMG_0169.jpeg
 
