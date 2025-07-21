FS: Gigabyte 3070 Vision + Waterblock

Gigabyte RTX 3070 8gb Vision OC.
Replaced with a 5070 ti for better AI performance.
This card was water cooled most of its life. It lived as a mining card for 6 months before I bought it. Once I had it I put the water block on, ran it in my gaming rig then never had time to play games. Recently got into AI and just needed more power.
I don’t sell often but think I still have heatwear reviews under Lebowski.
$350 with the water block/back plate/custom pcie power cable needed when using water block.
$300 without. Say $10 shipping??
Replaced with a 5070 ti for better AI performance.
This card was water cooled most of its life. It lived as a mining card for 6 months before I bought it. Once I had it I put the water block on, ran it in my gaming rig then never had time to play games. Recently got into AI and just needed more power.
I don’t sell often but think I still have heatwear reviews under Lebowski.
$350 with the water block/back plate/custom pcie power cable needed when using water block.
$300 without. Say $10 shipping??