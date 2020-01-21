FS: Gigabyte 2080 Ti XTREME WATERFORCE make an offer

    Stryker7314

    Nicest card I've ever owned, just a solid package. Card speaks for itself, ran it at 2160 Mhz but could probably go higher, never tried. Gigabyte has custom pcb and higher wattage bios in these. Never over 55c, usually in the 40's, 240mm cooler is amazing. Has 4 year warranty, also says it on the following link. Originally purchased in October.

    //www.gigabyte.com/us/Graphics-Card/GV-N208TAORUSX-W-11GC#kf

    $1100 shipped from 28540, pickup if ya'd like. Please pm with heatware or other reputation link.

    $1050 with no fee payment.

    Boxed up and ready to ship! Make an offer!

    https://www.heatware.com/u/63538/to

    IMG_20200112_165951-2.jpg IMG_20200112_170029.jpg IMG_20200112_170200.jpg
     

    LouPoir

    Nice
     
    Stryker7314

    LouPoir

    LouPoir

    LouPoir

    Stryker7314

    Stryker7314

    Kwincy

    Any interest in trading it for a EVGA RTX 2080 Ti FTW3 Ultra?
     
    Stryker7314

    Sorry, not looking for trades at the moment.
     
    Stryker7314

    Stryker7314

    Stryker7314

    Stryker7314

    Stryker7314

    Stryker7314

    Stryker7314

    Stryker7314

